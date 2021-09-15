MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,957,000 after purchasing an additional 467,379 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $522,993,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,226,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,134,000 after purchasing an additional 373,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,633.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 180,035 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,465. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $146.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

