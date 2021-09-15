BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Purchased by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of BRP worth $10,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in BRP by 1,090.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 83,807 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth approximately $471,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the second quarter worth approximately $583,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in BRP by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $96.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,904. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 3.00. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.14 and a 200 day moving average of $83.58.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

