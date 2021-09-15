Brokerages Set MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Target Price at $4.69

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.69.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 49.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 60.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 116,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,433. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.74. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a net margin of 81.49% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

