$135.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to announce $135.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $138.31 billion. Walmart reported sales of $134.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $565.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.49 billion to $570.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $577.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $561.56 billion to $585.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, raised their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,035,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,644,200 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.25. 141,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,242,497. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.40. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

