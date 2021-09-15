Cidel Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 45.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,187 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $19,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at $57,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

CIGI stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,613. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.58. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.24 and a 1-year high of $143.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.80 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

