abrdn plc Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,213,062 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,381 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.1% of abrdn plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.13% of UnitedHealth Group worth $485,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,438 shares of company stock worth $41,902,034. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $6.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $419.18. The company had a trading volume of 73,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,495. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.29. The company has a market capitalization of $395.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.04.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.