World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,795 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.25. The stock had a trading volume of 159,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,319,883. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.74.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.