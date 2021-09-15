Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $35.57 Million Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,226,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the quarter. Shaw Communications makes up 1.4% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $35,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJR. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJR remained flat at $$28.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

