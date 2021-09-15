The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,647,213 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,619 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 4.3% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $107,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

NYSE:BNS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.75. 39,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.60.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.7095 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.