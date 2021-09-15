SFE Investment Counsel Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.78. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,839. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74.

