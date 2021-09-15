Brokerages Expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 million.

SLGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,951. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $198.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.35. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $16.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Sol-Gel Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.