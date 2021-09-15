SFE Investment Counsel Sells 368 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $69,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth $35,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $638,526.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.25. 5,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,812. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.23. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.91 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.30 million. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

