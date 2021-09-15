LifePro Asset Management Makes New $6.39 Million Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 242,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,000. Carnival Co. & accounts for 1.9% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. 597,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,758,961. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

