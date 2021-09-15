Brighton Jones LLC Sells 1,716 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,571. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $89.02 and a 12-month high of $128.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.31.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

