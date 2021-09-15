Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 5,363 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.56. 9,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,242. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.52.

