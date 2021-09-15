Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,012 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 561.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $55.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Truist increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

