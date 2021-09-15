Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.910-$5.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.35 billion-$4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.220-$1.280 EPS.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $282.84. 11,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.62 and a 200-day moving average of $291.84.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $330.11.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.