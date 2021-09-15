Rock Creek Group LP Buys 610 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2,103.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $501.87 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $343.48 and a one year high of $507.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $206.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,264 shares of company stock valued at $8,652,754. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

