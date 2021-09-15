Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 79.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

DHR stock opened at $324.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $201.44 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.67 and its 200-day moving average is $265.68. The company has a market cap of $231.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

