Dohj LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dohj LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,841.72.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $7.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,843.54. The company had a trading volume of 30,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,662. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,721.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,428.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

