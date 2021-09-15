SFE Investment Counsel Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $100,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,029. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $24.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.61.

