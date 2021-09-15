Jupiter (JUP) Market Capitalization Hits $2.60 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 40.9% higher against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00076142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00126019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.00179159 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,463.26 or 0.07196528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,151.36 or 1.00056753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.33 or 0.00869279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002831 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.