Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Down 90.6% in August

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the August 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, DBS Vickers upgraded Singapore Airlines to a “hold” rating and set a $4.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

SINGY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. 16,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,584. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. Singapore Airlines has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $8.71.

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

