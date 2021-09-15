TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Short Interest Update

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TOR Minerals International stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784. TOR Minerals International has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

About TOR Minerals International

TOR Minerals International, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing of mineral products. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, European, and Asian. The United States segment represents products manufactured at company facility located in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Eurporean segment includes products manufactured at the firm’s wholly-owned operation, TPT, located in the Netherlands.

