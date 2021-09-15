Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the August 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.67. 34,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,577. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

