Insider Buying: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Acquires 27 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Brad Greve purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, with a total value of £149.58 ($195.43).

Shares of LON:BA traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 551.60 ($7.21). 5,880,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 559.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 530.70. BAE Systems plc has a one year low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a one year high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.57). The stock has a market cap of £17.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10.03.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 626.50 ($8.19).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.