The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,555,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 103,385 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.29% of The TJX Companies worth $239,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,766,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,090,153,000 after purchasing an additional 118,145 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,216,295,000 after purchasing an additional 479,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,487,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,178,991,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.65. 164,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,384,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average is $68.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

