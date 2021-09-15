abrdn plc Has $189.42 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

abrdn plc grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,035.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 305,067 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $189,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $541,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after acquiring an additional 122,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 658,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,064,000 after acquiring an additional 35,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $8.88 on Wednesday, hitting $599.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,928. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $621.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $598.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.18.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total transaction of $3,002,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,177.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

