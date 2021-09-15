abrdn plc Has $166.66 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,820,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,153 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.97% of CMS Energy worth $166,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 28.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 32,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMS. Vertical Research cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Shares of CMS stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.39. 29,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,061. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.72. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

