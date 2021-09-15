Insider Buying: Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Acquires 70,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider Karl Siegling bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.21 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of A$84,630.00 ($60,450.00).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Karl Siegling purchased 15,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.26 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,825.00 ($13,446.43).

On Thursday, August 26th, Karl Siegling purchased 1,242 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.21 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,502.82 ($1,073.44).

On Monday, August 23rd, Karl Siegling purchased 9,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.22 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,935.00 ($7,810.71).

On Monday, August 16th, Karl Siegling purchased 65,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,895.00 ($54,925.00).

On Thursday, August 12th, Karl Siegling acquired 67,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.14 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,179.00 ($54,413.57).

On Monday, August 9th, Karl Siegling acquired 52,219 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.12 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,485.28 ($41,775.20).

On Thursday, August 5th, Karl Siegling acquired 27,001 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,619.13 ($21,870.81).

On Monday, August 2nd, Karl Siegling purchased 30,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.11 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,360.00 ($23,828.57).

On Thursday, July 29th, Karl Siegling purchased 24,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.12 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,760.00 ($19,114.29).

On Monday, July 26th, Karl Siegling purchased 39,800 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,461.60 ($31,044.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 17th. This is an increase from Cadence Capital’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. Cadence Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

About Cadence Capital

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

