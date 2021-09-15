ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS AETUF traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.63. 81,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

