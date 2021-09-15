Insider Buying: Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) Insider Acquires 1,250,000 Shares of Stock

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) insider Steven Chadwick bought 1,250,000 shares of Liontown Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$375,000.00 ($267,857.14).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 21.04 and a quick ratio of 21.04.
About Liontown Resources
Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Liontown Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontown Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.