Canaccord Genuity Raises NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to C$4.50

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVSF traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,181. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

