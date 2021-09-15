Financial Architects Inc Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 43,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,789,214 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $104,043,000 after acquiring an additional 87,591 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.52. The stock had a trading volume of 273,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,307,883. The stock has a market cap of $225.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.55.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

