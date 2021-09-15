Blume Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,232,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.01. 38,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average is $66.62.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. HSBC raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

