TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 94.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,645 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.55.

NYSE:BABA traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.29. The stock had a trading volume of 106,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,541,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $152.80 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.29. The company has a market cap of $424.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

