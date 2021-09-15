SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 110,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 24,550 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.06. 249,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,338,444. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.17 and its 200-day moving average is $67.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

