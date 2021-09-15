Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ISNPY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

OTCMKTS ISNPY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.