Tlwm Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Tlwm acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $106,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $67.10. 57,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,185. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

