Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.0% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $487,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $49,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,151.30.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,450.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,459.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,334.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

