Analysts Expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Post $1.31 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.46. Columbia Sportswear posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth $57,826,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,006,000 after purchasing an additional 474,751 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 883,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,332,000 after purchasing an additional 304,848 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 107.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after buying an additional 295,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 907.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after buying an additional 203,493 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $102.40. 1,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,241. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.29 and a 200 day moving average of $103.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

