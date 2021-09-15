Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to post earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. AMETEK posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $131.72. 6,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,979. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.75 and its 200 day moving average is $132.78. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $94.90 and a 52-week high of $140.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

