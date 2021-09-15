FLO (FLO) Trading Up 19.6% This Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.