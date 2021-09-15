WAX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $22.59 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, WAX has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $507.74 million and $22.59 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00056267 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,783,484,006 coins and its circulating supply is 1,754,283,654 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

