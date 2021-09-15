Ark Price Reaches $1.97 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00004095 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $260.21 million and approximately $93.96 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,943,990 coins and its circulating supply is 131,823,093 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

