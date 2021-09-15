GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the August 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,343,818,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GNCP remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. 1,888,964,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,360,563. GNCC Capital has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

GNCC Capital Company Profile

GNCC Capital, Inc is a gold exploration stage company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its properties include Tonopah and East Belmont, Pearl Spring, McCracken, Yarber Wash and White Hills. The company was founded on October 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

