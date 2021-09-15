Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Down 96.4% in August

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Yamaha stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $65.42. 1,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064. Yamaha has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $66.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.46.

Yamaha Company Profile

Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.

