Short Interest in Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Declines By 94.1%

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FIOGF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 20,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. Fiore Gold has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.32.

About Fiore Gold

Fiore Gold Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the mining of gold. Its project in North America includes Pan Mine, Gold Rock, and Golden Eagle; and in South America are Cerro Tostado and Rio Loa. The company was founded on September 25, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

