Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises about 0.6% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. KWB Wealth owned 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PRF traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $160.88. The company had a trading volume of 45,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,542. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $109.31 and a 1 year high of $165.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.96 and a 200-day moving average of $158.68.

