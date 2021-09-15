First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,497 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 1.0% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $12,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,771,000 after acquiring an additional 74,009 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,760,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,684,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,437,000 after buying an additional 127,733 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,513,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 765,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,178,000 after buying an additional 92,834 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,529. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.89. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $60.29 and a twelve month high of $80.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

